Rival Country Clubs Drive Farcical Show “The Fox on the Fairway” at Arkansas Public Theatre

A tribute from Playwright Ken Ludwig to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, “The Fox on the Fairway” takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club.

Arkansas Public Theatre is presenting this delightful play. Watch as cast members Andria Lickfelt, Michael Weir, and Erik Newton join Good Day NWA with the details of the play and how rival country clubs battle it out on the green.

“The Fox on the Fairway”