Road Trips, Close Relations, & Reconnecting with your “Half Brothers” – A New Movie to Stream

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Taking road trips with your family can be the best and the worst of times. That pretty much sums up the new film “Half Brothers.”

Watch as Good Day NWA can’t contain their excitement about speaking with star of the film Luis Gerardo Mendez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play