Rock Mortgage – Busting Myths of VA Loans

Good Day NWA

VA loans offer U.S. military veterans a unique and affordable opportunity to finance homes. These loan options have been around for decades and have helped more than 24 million veterans achieve their dreams of homeownership.

VA home loans are a specialty of the Rock Mortgage in Bentonville and Fayetteville, and here to tell us more about these loans is Chad Hartsfield, brand manager of Rock Mortgage in Bentonville.

Hartsfield also talks about “Bikes for Kids” and how you can get involved.

