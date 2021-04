A local Eagle Scout Troop is organizing an event to give back to a non-profit and bringing the community together to do it.

Eagle Scout Cameron Singleton along with Carla Laing (Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter) join Good Day NWA to talk about the unique Shredding for the Shelter concert. The event will take place at George’s Majestic Lounge at 2:30 p.m. on May 1st.