Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.
On Thursday, February 10, you’re invited to take in exhibits at Crystal Bridges in a new way. The museum is hosting Cocktail Hour: Family Ties starting at 6:00 p.m. Guests will meet at Eleven Restaurant, make a handcrafted cocktail, then head to the galleries with a guide to explore relationships and stories behind a few family portraits at the museum. Tickets are $15, $12 for members.
The region is celebrating Black History Month, with several events planned.
- Downtown Rogers has its Art on the Bricks Series. This month’s theme is “Reflections.” Into View Gallery and Studios is hosting Reflections of the Black Experience exhibit highlighting artists from all backgrounds, styles and practices. You can check out the exhibit through March 12.
- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith as a full calendar of events for the month including a Black History Month Game Night, Men of Excellence Barbershop Talk, Movie Night. Plus, Fort Smith Historian Sherry Toliver will serve as a guest speaker during the month. You can also follow UAFS on social media. The team will be sharing stories of black students, faculty and staff.
- Happening Friday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m., Core of Arkansas in Springdale will launch its Black is Beautiful series featuring a French Toast Stout, an IPA and Scarlet Letter Seltzer. You can support the cause. There will be food trucks and live music from Jay Russel. This is in partnership with Walmart and Weathered Souls Brewing Company. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the NWA African American Heritage Association.