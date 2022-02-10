Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

On Thursday, February 10, you’re invited to take in exhibits at Crystal Bridges in a new way. The museum is hosting Cocktail Hour: Family Ties starting at 6:00 p.m. Guests will meet at Eleven Restaurant, make a handcrafted cocktail, then head to the galleries with a guide to explore relationships and stories behind a few family portraits at the museum. Tickets are $15, $12 for members.

The region is celebrating Black History Month, with several events planned.