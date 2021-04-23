Roots Festival Lineup Announced; Buttered Biscuit Announces Fayetteville Location; Tickets for Springdale Street Dinner – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

In case you missed it, the Fayetteville Roots Festival has released their music lineup for the three-day event. Due to Covid and physical distancing, tickets are limited for the 2021 festival. However, festival organizers say that if all goes well, it may be possible to add capacity by the weekend of the event which is August 26 – 28. As well as culinary events, the music lineup includes popular acts such as Shovels and Rope, Amy Helm and more.

Speaking of live music – check this out. Northwest Arkansas musician Randall Shreve will be paying homage to the music of Sting and the Police on Saturday, April 24 starting at 9:00 p.m. Tickets range from ten to twenty-five dollars. What makes this story a little more interesting is that Randall took a fall off of a rock climbing wall recently, but will still play the show, in a boot, with his leg elevated per doctors order according to the musician’s Facebook page.

Each year, Downtown Springdale does something special in the summer and has a Street Dinner where they close down Emma street and have a one-of-a-kind event with a family friendly atmosphere. The organization Downtown Springdale wants you to know that the 7:00 p.m. seating for this year’s Street Dinner on June 5 is nearly sold out. And, the 5:00 p.m. seats are going fast. Get yours while you still can.

Buttered Biscuit has secured a location in Fayetteville on College Avenue. If you aren’t familiar with this local breakfast chain, they serve traditional breakfast items like pancakes, biscuits, chicken and waffles and more. Woman-owned and family operated, the Buttered Biscuit is a favorite breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot. Owner Anna Russell says “we are so thrilled to finally find a location to bring our made from-scratch breakfast to our Fayetteville neighbors. We have been trying to find a spot that fits our needs for the last 3 years, so it is incredible to see these dreams come to life.” Anna and the team plan to open their new Fayetteville location in the fall.