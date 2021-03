Local musicians have found ways to continue jamming and performing music for all of us to enjoy. That’s the case with the trio Route 358.

Watch as band member Derrick Mears joins Good Day NWA to chat about writing music for a new album during the pandemic. Plus, provides details for where you can see Route 358 in the near future including one event at Walton Arts Center.

Check out this music video for their song “Stranded.”