Santa Claus is Coming to Town and More Events Happening in NWA

POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) -- They came to Poinciana, Florida, with dreams of gaining college credit and improving their grades at brand new St. Sebastian Elite College while also improving their highlight reels to earn a shot with a bigger football program.

But there were red flags long before the team played its first and only game in September, according to 20-year-old Carteyae Gordon, of Lansing, Michigan.