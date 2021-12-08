Santa Claus is Coming to Town and More Events Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.
SHARING AND CARING:
If you’re still making your holiday lists and checking them twice, Sharing & Caring Benton County is having its Annual Christmas Sale Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9.
This is a great way to give back and shop for the family. There will be home goods, books, toys, electronics and more. The sale will begin at noon on Wednesday in Bentonville.
SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN:
Speaking of making a list… Santa Claus is coming to town!!!!!
Grab your wish list and bring it with you to the Walmart Museum in Bentonville on Wednesday, December 8. That’s where you’ll find jolly ol’ St. Nick from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Santa will be outside of the 5&10 along with his sleigh and will be available for pictures. As you can imagine, Santa is busy especially this time of year so if you miss Santa on Wednesday there will be other opportunities next week on Tuesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 16.
REMARKABLE WOMEN:
As a reminder nominations for our Woman of the Year Award are now open. Help us recognize those who lead and inspire.
