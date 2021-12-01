Santa Drop; Vision Boards; When Tickets Go On Sale for Garth Brooks & Keith Urban – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

This weekend…Look up at the sky…It’s a bird…It’s a plane…No…It’s Santa. The Arkansas Air & Military Museum will host its Santa Drop on Saturday December 4 at 1:00 p.m. This free event will feature Santa and his elves parachuting into Drake Field. Kids will be able to send their Christmas wishes flying via paper airplane and take socially distant pictures with Santa!

It’s not too early to set your intentions and goals for the new year. Tina Gilbert with next level thinking is inviting you to inspire rejuvenate and create at a Vision Board Party. This virtual event will take place on Sunday, December 5 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Participants will be provided with direction and guided visualization to create the boards as well as tools to empower you to live your best life in 2022. Tickets for the Vision Board Party are $25.

Let the thunder roll through NWA. Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to Fayetteville next spring. Grab your friends in low places for the concert of the year happening on April 23 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3, online, over the phone, or starting at 10:00 a.m. on the TicketMaster App, and you are limited to 8 tickets . You can enter a KNWA giveaway for your chance to win one of three pairs of tickets!

Concert season is heating up at the Walmart AMP. Country music star Keith Urban is bringing his the Speed of Now Tour to NWA on Thursday, August 18, 2022 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Fans can expect to hear hits like “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, “The Fighter”, his latest single “Wild Hearts,” and his global smash “One Too Many” with P!NK. Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 10 so mark your calendars. The North American leg of this tour features Ingrid Andress. Other AMP concerts to look for include Chicago, Brian Wilson, and Goo Goo Dolls

Nominations for our Woman of the Year award are now open. Help us recognize those who lead and inspire. We know you have remarkable women in your life, and we want to hear about them. Nominations are open now through December 31.