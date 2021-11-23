Santa Flies into Springdale for “Christmas on the Creek”

An annual holiday tradition is back in Downtown Springdale, and this weekend you can be a part of all the fun and magic happening!
Jill Dabbs and special guest SANTA provide Good Day NWA with all the details.
- Downtown Springdale
- 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Entertainment Throughout the Day:
- Old Time Fiddlers: 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Diamond State Line Dancers: 12:45 p.m. – 1:40p.m.
- Mt. Gypsies: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Marshallese Christmas: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Robert Honeycutt : 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- Troubaduo: 4:00 p.m. – 5:15:p.m.
- Quick links to the merry events:
*Sponsored Content