Santa Flies into Springdale for “Christmas on the Creek”

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An annual holiday tradition is back in Downtown Springdale, and this weekend you can be a part of all the fun and magic happening!

Jill Dabbs and special guest SANTA provide Good Day NWA with all the details.

Christmas on the Creek

  • Downtown Springdale
  • 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Entertainment Throughout the Day:
    • Old Time Fiddlers: 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
    • Diamond State Line Dancers: 12:45 p.m. – 1:40p.m.
    • Mt. Gypsies: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Marshallese Christmas: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Robert Honeycutt : 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
    • Troubaduo: 4:00 p.m. – 5:15:p.m.
  • Quick links to the merry events:

*Sponsored Content

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play