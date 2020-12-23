Saving for Financial Success in 2021

We’re all focused on Christmas now, but the New Year is around the corner. Joining Good Day NWA is Micah Stout from Signature Bank to talk about saving up as a New Year’s Resolution!

On Signature Bank’s website you can use their search bar to help you connect with the savings accounts that fit you best.

When focused on Personal Savings, you’ll start to see how accounts are structured by your goals.

Long Term Savings accounts will be for money you want to put away for 6 months or more.

These accounts offer more interest on your money, but they do have penalties for withdrawing your money early.

Long Term Savings accounts include Certificates of Deposit and Individual Retirement Accounts. Signature

Bank has CDs ranging from 6 months to 5 years, and IRAs are structured for your retirement and cannot be accessed until you are 59 and ½ years old.

When focused on Short Term Savings options, realize that these accounts allow you to keep a much more liquid position with your money so you can access it in case of emergencies.

• Regular Savings is your standard savings account. We offer interest payments on balances over $100 paid quarterly! And we have a $100 minimum opening deposit, so you’ll start earning interest immediately.

• Young Investor Savings accounts are designed to help your kiddos learn the value of saving up. There are no fees or minimum balances for this account, just a $5 opening deposit.

• Money Market Accounts start at a $2000 opening deposit, and offer tiered interest rates that help you earn more as you save more.

• Healthcare Savings Accounts are for folks with High Deductible insurance plans. They allow you to set some pre-tax income aside to spend on qualified healthcare costs.

• Of course, you have our Christmas Club account, which Jackie opened with us this summer! It allows you to set a little money aside every month so you’re ready for the big holiday. We send you a check in November so you can get to shopping!

• And finally, we have CD’s listed here again as 6 months is more of a short term account than a long term.