SEC Nation Comes to Fayetteville; HogTown is Back; Virtual Storytime; Tour de Tacos – Happening in NWA

Saturday, September 11, Two Friends Books is hosting a virtual event where you can hear from children’s book author Ashley Franklin as she will share from her book “Not Quite Snow White” and her newest book “Better Together, Cinderella.” The event will be on zoom at 10:00 a.m.

All eyes are on Fayetteville this weekend as the Hogs plan to take down the Horns. SEC Nation is in Fayetteville and will be broadcasting from Lot 44, just outside of Razorback Stadium, on Saturday morning, September 11. The party starts with “Marty and McGee” at 8:00 a.m. and then the “SEC Nation” show at 9:00 a.m. You’re encouraged to arrive early for a free t-shirt and other giveaways. Plus, get our your creativity because the best sign win will two tickets to the SEC Championship Game.

If you’re headed to the game don’t forget about HogTown! HogTown is the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. You’re in for a real treat this weekend as Funk Factory, the high-energy cover band, will perform live starting at 2:00 p.m. Enjoy music from Motown Soul, to Guitar Solo’n Rock & Roll and Modern Pop. There will be food trucks, inflatables, a caricature artist and more.

Don’t forget that also happening on Saturday is the Tour de Tacos event benefitting Compassion house. The event is taking place along the Razorback Greenway and the meeting point is at Lewis and Clark Outfitters in Springdale. Click here for the full interview with Rachel Cox from Compassion House.