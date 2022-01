LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed a federal lawsuit against the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC), Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County, and Dr. Robert Karas.

The lawsuit charges the defendants for administering Ivermectin to incarcerated individuals without prior informed consent as to the nature, contents, or potential side effects of the drug, according to a press release from the ACLU. Plaintiffs in the case include Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, and Dayman Blackburn who allege they were deceived over a period of days and possibly weeks, regarding an unknown dose of Ivermectin. The lawsuit states they were told the alleged treatment consisted of “vitamins,” “antibiotics,” and/or “steroids.”