See Art While Staying Warm & How to Cheer on the Hogs – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including a big game for the Razorback Women’s Basketball Team and how you can bundle up and still experience some art at The Momentary.

It’s going down on Thursday, January 28 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorback Women’s Basketball Team is hosting the University of Connecticut Huskies. Tip off is at 5:00 p.m. The Hogs were originally scheduled to play Vanderbilt, however, the Commodores canceled their season due to complications related to the pandemic. The Hogs and the Huskies have faced off one other time in a 100-64 road win for UCONN in 1998. Starting guard for the Huskies Christyn Williams is a Little Rock native. The game is sold out, however, you can cheer on the team from home via ESPN 2. You can watch Pigtrail’s interview with head Coach Mike Neighbors discussing the game on our website.

Bundle up for a special wintertime experience at The Momentary. Winter Glow will offer crafted beverages, skewers, and s’mores. You will be toasty warm as your gather around tableside fire pits. Get your glow on Thursday, January 28 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Winter Glow is open Tuesday – Sunday until March 21. No reservations are required.

Maybe you’ve added writing as one of the things you want to do more of in 2021. The Open Mouth Literary Center can help inspire your inner poet. Each week the center posts writing prompts on its social media. This week the theme is “Write an Ode to Crowds and Large Gatherings.” Post your response on social media and tag the Open Mouth Literary Center.

We want to give a shoutout to some students at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith. Students were assigned a ‘call to action’ speech in which they had to propose an idea for improving the city. Fort Smith Mayor George McGill says he was impressed by their initiative and some of the ideas. These students will now serve as “Mayor’s Ambassadors,” tasked with continuing to explore ways to improve the city.