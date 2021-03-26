Sesame Street Adds Diversity; What’s New to Streaming; A Slimy Easter Bunny – What You Need to Know

“Sesame Street” is introducing two new characters: a black father and son. That story is kicking off our trending stories in Hot Topics.

The two puppet characters, Wes and Elijah, were introduced in a short video created by the nonprofit educational organization behind the long-running show. Sesame Workshop says it’s part of an effort to help children understand racial literacy. In the video, Elmo wants to know why Wes’s skin is brown, so his father Elijah explains the concept of melanin and skin color. Additional new resources to support families who want to discuss race and racism with their children are also being released as part of Sesame Workshop’s “Coming Together” Series.

Netflix is debuting a new series that depicts Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson like we’ve never seen before. The iconic crime fighting duo, first created by British Author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle are teamed up with a group of teenage misfits in Victorian London , who help them solve supernatural mysteries in “The Irregulars.” You can join the gang from Baker Street on Netflix right now.

If you’re a fan of “The Boys” then you may like this new superhero story. “Invincible” comes from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, and is based on the comic of the same name. The series is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson voiced by Oscar Nominee Steven Yeun who’s thinks he’s just like everyone else. Except there’s one thing… his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man voiced by J.K. Simmons. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. You can watch three episodes of “Invincible” now on Amazon Prime.

There’s a new Cadbury Bunny! Just in time for Easter which is right around the corner. For the first time ever, an amphibian is inheriting the bunny ears. Meet Betty, an Australian White’s Tree Frog. Betty will star in the clucking bunny commercial coming soon. This is exciting news for Betty as she is less than a year old. So, this is her first Easter. Betty beat out 12,000 other entries including a donkey, a miniature horse, and a goat. In addition to starring in the commercial, she will get a $5,000 cash prize.