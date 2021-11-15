Sesame Street’s Newcomer; Remembering “Winter” the Dolphin; Rockefeller Goes Green – Hot Topics

Check out today’s trending stories during hot topics brought to you by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Walton Arts Center.

In case you missed it, Florida’s favorite dolphin has passed. Winter the dolphin, star of “Dolphin Tale,” died Thursday, November 11 following a battle with intestinal issues. Team members at clearwater marine aquarium noticed she wasn’t feeling well earlier this month. They say she died being held by her caregivers as they attempted life saving procedures. Winter lost her tail after getting tangled up in fishing gear, and eventually was fitted with a prosthetic. Winter’s story, featured in two “Dolphin Tale” films, has inspired thousands of people who have lost limbs, including adults, children and veterans alike.

What’s in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name is a sign she was meant to live there. At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: Rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children’s TV program gave the associated press a first look at its adorable new occupant. Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.” Simu Liu and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the TV special, which will drop Thanksgiving day. Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of discussions after the rise in Anti-Asian hate last year.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in New York City. It comes from Maryland, and is the first to come from the small town of Elkton. The 79-foot spruce stood in the family’s yard for nearly 85 years. On Saturday, November 13, it was installed in Midtown Manhattan. The tree will be dressed with more than 50-thousand led lighted and topped with a Swarovski Crystal ahead of its lighting debut which is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 1st.