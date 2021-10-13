Shatner in Space; a Candy Corn Bratwurst; Broadway Returns to WAC – Happening in NWA

The crew of Star Trek vowed to go “where no man has gone before,” and that’s just what William Shatner is doing. That story kicks off today’s trending stories brought to you by “Come From Away” at Walton Arts Center.

Happening on Wednesday, October 13, William Shatner, who played Star Trek’s Captain Kirk will be part of a crew blasting off into space. The actor will be on board the next mission of Blue Origin, the spaceflight company launched by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos. The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 12 but the weather kept the mission grounded. Shatner is one of four crew members on board the space craft… and at the age of 90 will become the oldest person in space.

One Wisconsin meat market is getting creative and going viral with a new creation. Jenifer Street Market in Madison has a candy corn filled bratwurst. The market describes the brat as slightly sweet. It’s made with Lake Louie’s Brewing Oktoberfest Beer.

Broadway is back at Walton Arts Center. “Come From Away” is the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show kicks off on October 26.

*Sponsored Content