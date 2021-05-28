Shopping, Live Performances, & Pop-Ups – What’s Happening on Memorial Day Weekend

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

New Movement at Mount Sequoyah is an experience that has been created by Bodysonnet in collaboration with Trillium Salon Series and composer Amos Cochran. They will be on top of Mount Sequoyah for a weekend of movement. Tickets are still available for the “New Movement” performance on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30.

You’re invited to Get downtown and support local while you sip, shop, snack and enjoy some live music to kick off Memorial Weekend. Experience Fayetteville is hosting a Sip and Shop event with partners all around downtown. There are several participating downtown businesses offering discounts. Startup Junkie is hosting a happy hour with complimentary beverages and trivia. There also a pop-up bar in the Fayetteville Town Center plaza where you can sip and listen to music from our friends, the band Route 358. The event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28. After shopping, head to the town center for music at 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Two Friends Books in Bentonville is hosting a pop-up with The Family Crumb bakery, who make yummy sourdough bread. They are doing a pre-order special of a latte and a loaf. Plus, of course they have books for sale for you to kick off your summer reading. You can catch the pop-up from 11:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

It’s not too late for you to get your votes in for the Dress for Success Lip Sync Battle. Supported by the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, several teams entered the competition and just a one dollar donation will allow you to vote for your favorite lip sync team – like the one you see here. All the money raised will go to support the Dress for Success programs that empower Northwest Arkansas women toward economic independence.

In case you missed it, comedy legend Rob Schneider is coming to the Grove Comedy Club in Lowell this summer. The tickets sold out so quickly that they have just released tickets for two new shows that will take place on July 1. Schneider is a stand-up comic and SNL Veteran who has also starred alongside Adam Sandler in several blockbuster movies. Get your tickets before this additional performance sells out too!