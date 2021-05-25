Siloam Springs Memorial Park Summer Series

A concert series is coming to Siloam Springs.
The fun kicks off Saturday, May 29 and will last all the way through Fall. Watch as Holland Hayden joins Good Day NWA with a look at what and who we can expect to see during the summer series.
See list of performances below:
2021 Memorial Park Summer Series
- May 29- The Cleverlys
- June 5- Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SONA)
- June 19- Siloam Springs Center for the Arts- “Our Town”
- June 20- Siloam Springs Center for the Arts- “Our Town”
- July 10- Jacob McCoy, Mojo Bone
- July 24- Trout Fishing in America
- August 7- Divas on Fire
- August 21- NightTrain
- September 25- Siloam Springs Center for the Arts- “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood”
- September 26- Siloam Springs Center for the Arts- “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood”