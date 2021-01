Here are some trending stories including news from "America's Got Talent," a new Barbie doll and your chance to win big!

If you've ever thought you might have what it takes to make it on to "America's Got Talent." now's your chance. The show's conducting 'virtual' auditions around the country for the upcoming Season 16. You can either submit a recorded audition video or do a livestream audition for the show's producers right from the comfort of your own home. Who knows, you could be offered the chance to audition on the show in front of the judges, and the host, Terry Crews. There's a virtual open call on January 23rd, with more auditions to follow.