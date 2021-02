If you want to see a movie on the big screen, Malco Cinemas in Rogers and Fayetteville remind you that they are taking reservations and you can even book out an entire theatre for you and your friends. We had the chance to do this a couple of weeks ago and it was so fun. They have a selection of classic movies and new releases like Palmer, the Little Things, Croods New Age, and News of the World. Give them a call or go online to reserve your spot.

Celebrations for Black History Month continue and tomorrow night, you can join Music Moves for a virtual performance featuring Arkansas' Hottest Hip Hop and Rap. These artists will come to you via Facebook and YouTube starting at seven-thirty. The event is free to watch.