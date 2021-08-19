Snake Scare; Scar Jo Baby; New Girl Scout Cookie – Hot Topics

A woman was browsing the spice aisle of a Sydney supermarket when she came face-to-face with a ten-foot snake. That story is kicking off our trending stories!

The head of the non-venomous diamond python emerged through a space in a shelf above the spice jars. The woman coincidentally is a trained snake catcher, and said the head came to within eight inches of her own. She used her phone to record the snake before reporting the intruder to supermarket staff. The snake was caught and released into nearby woodlands.

Congrats are in order for actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost. The pair welcomed a baby boy. Jost confirmed on social media that the “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October. Johansson has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage. In a post., Jost said “Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” And said that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist Michael Che.”

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy both produced and star in their latest project, “Nine Perfect Strangers,” It’s a Hulu series based off the 2018 novel by Liane Moriarty. The show brings together nine strangers for a 10 day health and wellness retreat lead by Kidman’s deeply spiritual yet mysterious character, Masha. Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale also star in the series. “Nine Perfect Strangers” brings the cast together as an ensemble with mental health at the forefront. McCarthy says she hopes the show teaches people to put themselves first. You can catch this series streaming on Hulu now.

“The Voice” is gearing up for a new season and a new coach. Ariana Grande will join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend this season. You’re looking at a campfire sing along with the coaches

“The Voice” premieres right here on KNWA September 20.

The countdown to Girl Scouts Cookie season is on! That’s because a new cookie is making its debut for next year. Girl scouts across the United States will offer the “Adventure-Fuls” cookie next season. The brownie-inspired cookie features caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.