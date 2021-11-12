Snoop Surprise; Original Ozark Folk Festival; Shiloh Square Skateboard Jam; Author Talk – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Hailed as the longest running folk festival in the nation, the annual Ozark Folk Festival returns to Eureka Springs for it’s 74th year. Last year, the event took place on balconies around Eureka Springs to adhere to safety protocols. This year, they are returning to the many stages and venues around Eureka Springs with concerts happening at the City Auditorium, Basin Park and the Ozark Stage at Main Stage. Many of the concerts are free, others are ticketed, and some are benefit shows for the local food bank.

Calling all skaters! Happening on Sunday, November 14 Shiloh Square in Springdale is being transformed into a Skateboard park for “Shiloh Square Skateboard Jam.” They will have boxes, rails, quarter pipes, and more. You can spectate or participate in several events and competitions. Registration and Open Skate starts at 1:30 p.m. followed by the contests. The event is scheduled to last until 5:00 p.m.

Also happening on Sunday, November 14, New York Times bestselling author Susan Orlean will visit Fayetteville Public Library 2:00 p.m. She will share insights from her career which includes being a staff writer for The New Yorker, and being the author of bestsellers like “The Orchid Thief” and 2018’s “The Library Book.” This event will happen in the Event Center at the Library and for planning purposes they are asking you to register before attending.

Finally, in case you missed it, Snoop Dogg created quite the frenzy on Wednesday in Fayetteville. Before he took the stage at JJ’s Live, word got out that he was working the drive-thru at Raising Cane’s. Lines stretched around the building as locals and University of Arkansas students tried to get their favorite chicken fingers served to them by the award-winning artist. The Doggfather is a HUGE “Caniac” and was there serving up Chicken Fingers and promoting his new album.