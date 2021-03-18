Snyder Cut Released; a New Netflix Documentary; Popular Nun Returns to March Madness – Hot Topics

DC fans rejoice! Working from home just got better with the release of a long awaited director’s cut. That’s the first trending story in today’s Hot Topics segment.

Fans have asked and director Zack Snyder has delivered his four hour, yes you heard that right four hour cut of “Justice League” is streaming now on HBO Max. Snyder left production of the superhero film in 2017 after the death of his daughter. Filmmaker Joss Whedon reworked and completed the film that was released in theaters. The new cut is darker in tone and spends more time introducing the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg, who join Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman to fight off alien invaders. Snyder says he’s grateful not only to fans but to his cast members, many of whom lent their voices to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

A new Netflix documentary examines parts of the college admission scandal. “Operation Varsity Blues” is named for the FBI Operation that exposed the scandal. The documentary does not focus on convicted celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, but on how the man at the center of the scandal, Rick Singer, persuaded them and many other wealthy clients to cheat to get their children into elite colleges. The film uses reenactments drawn from the department of justice’s transcripts and wiretaps. The film does feature an interview from John Vandemoer, a sailing coach at Stanford who was the first person sentenced in the scandal.

Sister Jean is headed back to the NCAA Tournament! The popular 101-year-old nun will once again be on hand to cheer-on her beloved Loyola University Chicago Ramblers. Sister Jean Schmidt, who has served as the team’s chaplain since 1994, gained widespread popularity during the 2018 NCAA Tournament. With her in attendance, Loyola pulled off a string of upset wins and advanced all the way to the final four. Sister Jean said she has been lobbying to go this year, and now that she has been fully vaccinated, school officials gave her the okay. Loyola will first play Georgia Tech on Friday, March 19.