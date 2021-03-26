SoNA to Premiere New Multimedia Production

As part of its re-imagined season, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) will bridge time, distance and artistic disciplines with a digital production combining sound and visual elements in the release of a digital project called Petite Symphonie.

Watch as SoNA’s Executive Director D. Riley Nicholson joins Good Day NWA with details how SoNA has re-imagined their season and how you can see the performance.

Speaking about Petite Symphonie Nicholson said, “It’s a piece by French Composer Charles Gounod. It was a collaborative effort, and collaboration really is the word. For that project, the piece calls for nine woodwind players. And then, we collaborated with videographer Darren Crisp (and audio engineer), also visual artist Romain Erkiletlian and of course, our Music Director Paul Haas.”

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas | Petite Symphonie

Premiere: Friday, April 2, 6:30 p.m.

Free Virtual Production:

Facebook, YouTube, SonaMusic.Org