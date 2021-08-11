“Sonic the Hedgehog” Movie News; Beyoncé X 3; The Flintstone’s Makeup Collab – Hot Topics

Idris Elba is quite busy these days from “Suicide Squad” to a video game sequel. That story is kicking off our trending stories. It’s time for…Hot Topics!

You may remember Jim Carrey starring as the evil Doctor Robotnik in video game adaptation of “Sonic the Hedgehog.” The story follows a supercharged space rodent who comes to earth to escape. It looks like there’s going to be a sequel. Idris Elba posted this picture with the caption “knock knock…” and using the hashtag Sonic Movie 2 and Knuckles. If you remember from the video game Knuckles and Sonic are frenemies. We will see how the two come to life on the big screen, no word on the release of the new Sonic movie.

Beyoncé has landed not one, not two…but three covers of Harper’s Bazaar September Icons Issue. She also granted a rare interview to the magazine, where she talks about her career, privacy, turning 40 and the future. The mother of three also says she’s been in the studio for the past year and a half working on new music and that she feels “a renaissance emerging” in the artistic world. Bey also says she’s learning that mental health is an important aspect of self care and that she’s making an effort to listen to her body. The Harper’s Bazaar September Issue goes on sale August 31. The singer also announced her latest Ivy Park Rodeo Collection will drop online August 19 and to stores globally on August 20

It’s a collaboration straight out of the town of Bedrock a beauty brand is launching a line inspired by a popular cereal. Revolution beauty is teaming up with Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles for the new “I Heart Revolution by Pebbles.” The collection includes a total of 22 products. Available in a wide variety of shades and hues. The collection will be available for a limited time beginning Wednesday, August 18 at Ulta Beauty Stores nationwide.