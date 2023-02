Happening Sunday, February 5, grab your soup spoons and bring your appetites to the Rogers Convention Center.

That’s where the annual Soup Sunday event will take place benefiting Arkansas Advocates For Children and Families.

Missy Kincaid (Arkansas Advocates) and Randy Wilburn (Event Chair) join Good Day NWA with yummy soup and details of this year’s event.

2023 Northwest Arkansas Soup Sunday

Sunday, February 5

4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Rogers Convention Center

Individual Tickets $35

Volunteer opportunities