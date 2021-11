A new film takes a look at the life of the Late Princess Diana at the cusp of a difficult decision.

Watch as Director Pablo Larraín chats with Good Day NWA about his movie, “Spencer.” He fills us in on the choice to put Kristen Stewart in the leading role, the reason to set the film against the backdrop of a critical family moment, and if he’s heard any response from the Royal Family.

“Spencer” is out now.