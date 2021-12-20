Spider-Man Nets Huge Opening; Tiger & Charlie Woods Make Sunday Run – Hot Topics

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man had a web-slinging time this weekend at the box office. That story kicks off today’s trending stories. Watch our Hot Topics brought to you by “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Walton Arts Center.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” netted the third-best opening of all time over the weekend. The movie grossed $253 million from locations in the US and Canada. It smashed pandemic-era box office records and is now number three for opening weekends behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City Beauty Pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone. The Miss America Competition organization is celebrating its 100th year. Contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance, with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills. Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She makes history as the first Korean American and first Alaskan to hold the title.

A National Treasure is getting ready for her 100th birthday in January and fans will have the chance to celebrate with a limited-time movie event. Betty White is inviting fans to see “Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration.” The film will be shown at at almost 900 theaters across the country on her birthday, January 17, and takes a glimpse into her life , including behind-the-scenes on set, at home, and as an advocate for animals. You’ll also see moments from “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Hot In Cleveland,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Wearing twin red shirts, Tiger Woods and son Charlie rolled into Sunday at the top of the leaderboard in the PNC Championships, but in the end the duo came in second. They didn’t quite have the comeback story that Team Woods fans would have savored, but they did get 11 birdies in a row… the longest birdies streak in the history of the event. Woods says getting to play with his son was worth all the pain of rehab and recovery.

