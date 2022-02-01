Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

It turned out to be déjà vu all over again at the box office as Sony’s competition-killer, Spider-Man: No Way Home, just kept cruising along as the number one movie in North America with an $11 million haul in its seventh weekend in theaters. With no major new releases during an otherwise sleepy January frame, the top five spots on the domestic front remained unchanged. Meanwhile, overseas, Peter Parker and company soared past the $1 billion mark—and that’s without even playing in the world’s biggest moviegoing market, China.

Top Five Weekend Movies (January 28 – 30)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” “Scream” “Sing 2” “Redeeming Love” “The King’s Man”

“The New York Times” adds “Wordle” to its list of daily puzzles. The popular word game “Wordle” has taken hold of the internet, and is now heading to The New York Times. The word game’s founder, Josh Wardle made the announcement Monday, January 31. Saying the game has been a joy to see grow… adding that the growth has been a bit overwhelming for just one person. “The New York Times” bought the game for an undisclosed price with Wardle ensuring players he is working to make sure the game remains free and that their stats and winning streaks will follow them to the Times’ site.