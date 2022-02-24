It’s about time! You don’t reunite Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire with Tom Holland as alt-reality Peter Parkers if you’re not going to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme. Fortunately, that moment has finally arrived. That story kicking off today’s trending stories in our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

“And now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for…” reads a tweet from the studio. Though it could have been referring to the home release information, this image is still absolute gold. “Of course, we got THE meme,” reads a separate tweet from Marvel. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4k UHD on April 12.

Sticking with movie news, Dreamworks has released a trailer for their upcoming animated movie “The Bad Guys,” based on the popular children’s book series. The film features several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. It start Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, and Craig Robinson among others. It will be released on April 22. The movie is rated PG.

It’s #TwinPeaksDay. Fans of the show Twin Peaks are celebrating today, because in the story of the popular series, February 24 is the day where Special Agent Dale Cooper, Kyle MacLachlan’s character, enters the town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer. David Lynch’s popular series went on to have several spin-off shows and movies and has become a bit of a cult classic. The original show went on to win 2 Primetime Emmys.

