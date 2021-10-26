“Spooktacular” Events Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

Double double, toil and trouble! The Momentary is conjuring up some spooky fun. For those 21 and up, you’re invited to a Witches Brew Cocktail Party. On Thursday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. There will be spooky sips and small bites in the Rode House where a few wicked bartenders will teach guests how to step up their cocktail game. Costumes are encouraged. There will be a prize for the most inventive costume of the night. Tickets are $45 for non-members and $36 for members.

Here’s a fun, scary and delicious activity your family will love. You can make your own Haunted Gingerbread House. There are two chances for you to decorate your haunted house. Saturday, October 20 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon or from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. This decorating class will take place Rick’s Streetside Studio in Fayetteville. The kid-friendly workshop is open to all ages and skill levels. It is limited to two people per house. Tickets are $40.

Calling all skaters! Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville is hosting a few workshops this week if you want to learn dance skate techniques and choreography. On Wednesday, October 27 there will be a beginner workshop from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Then on Thursday, an intermediate session will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The workshops will feature guest instructor Morgan Weske. Tickets are $25 and class sizes are limited.

If you’re looking for some spooky fun leading up to Halloween, the Northwest Arkansas Community College is hosting a family movie night at the 112 Drive-In on Thursday, October 28. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie start at 7:00 p.m. This free event is in association with the college’s Student Ambassador and Government Association. The night will feature showings of “Gremlins” and “Beetlejuice.” There will also be ghoulish activities like a costume contest, giveaways and more.

Broadway returns to the Walton Arts Center with “Come From Away.” On September 11, the world stopped. On September 12th, their stories moved us all. “Come From Away” is a remarkable true story of Gander, Newfoundland and the 38 planes that were rerouted there on 9-11. The show kicks October 26 and will run through October 31.