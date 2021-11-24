Spread Holiday Cheer: Salvation Army of NWA Angel Tree Program

You have the chance to spread some holiday cheer to families in need.

Watch as Captain Ashley Robinett joins Good Day NWA with details on the Angel Tree Program.

Angel Trees can be found throughout the community including Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Angel donors are asked to shop for children and return unwrapped gifts to the Salvation Army by December 8.

There are additional ways to support Salvation Army via the virtual Red Kettle campaign, becoming a bell ringer or by supporting the Angel Tree program by helping sort and pack gift bags, organize toys and set up for distribution day.

Sponsored Content