Spring Break Options for Kids and Parents – Happening in NWA

Spring break is in full swing and many parents may be looking for ways to keep kids engaged while having some fun with the family. With A $3 all-access wristband, you can enjoy extended hours of ice skating in and swimming in the leisure pool everyday this week from Noon to 7:15 p.m. As always, Runway Bike Park is open every day. There are even special events each weekday including music, free movies, and more! Advance sign-up is required for all pool and ice arena sessions during the Spring Break.

Parent’s, if you need a break this week why not take a trip to an island paradise at Bentonville’s tropical-themed pop-up bar, “The Oasis at Undercroft.” The pop-up has an island feel and a menu of cocktails honoring the original “Tiki” movement through the 1940’s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Limited walk-in space is available, and reservations are strongly encouraged. The Oasis is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at five p-m each day.

Musician and composer Amos Cochran with cellist Christian Serrano-Torres will perform music from Cochran’s catalogue of film scores and original music. You have two opportunities to see their performance. The first is Friday evening at Propak in Fort Smith and then they will perform at the space formerly known as the Arts Center of the Ozarks in downtown Springdale on Saturday evening. There are extremely limited tickets for these events which will be masked and social distanced. Reserve $10 ticket while you can.

Natural State Rock & Republic is inviting families to join them for the Family Urban Bikepacking Weekend. This event will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday and it combines cycling and overnight camping. There are different packages available depending on the size of your family.