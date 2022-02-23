Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

If you’re looking to pirouette your way into spring, you’re in luck. Ozark Ballet Theater is on point with their class offerings at Mount Sequoyah this Spring. The classes have just started, but it’s not too late for you to get in on all the arabesques you can handle. You can turn up and turnout for these classes. They have a range of classes for both children and adults including improvisational dance, adaptive dance, classic adult ballet and advanced ballet.

Staying at Mount Sequoyah, Trike Theatre, Northwest Arkansas’s professional theatre for youth, is also offering classes there starting on March 1. Their classes are for both for children and for the entire family including. You can learn to be a storyteller, and improv actor, or get ready for your big auditions. We have a list of classes from Trike and Ozark Ballet on our website.

If you Friday nights feel a little bland, you can break free of boring and join Bentonville Brewing Company as they commandeer the taps at Crystal Bridges “Eleven” Restaurant. The Tap Takeover is happening Friday starting at six p-m. The evening will feature fantastic beer, hearty food, and lively music—including auditory libations by DJ Theronious Chunk and Comfort Food pairings by Executive Chef Timothy Ordway. Tickets are seventy-nine dollars.

We’ve all seen and heard the sounds of a biking group wiz past us – well, it might be time to stop watching and join a bike club. As we move towards warmer months, maybe you need a little motivation to get outside and active. The Springdale Bike Club meets regularly for the fun of biking. There are no dues to join and you can experience social rides on the greenway as well as gravel rides on local trails and special events like the Square 2 Square, Halloween Rides, and Santa Rides.