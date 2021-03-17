Spring Events Are Moving Ahead & A St. Paddy’s Day Happy Hour – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including the continuation of Nolan Richardson legacy and a couple of Spring events to get on your calendar.

The Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously tonight to rename Leroy Pond Drive, across from Bud Walton Arena, to Nolan Richardson Drive. Councilman D’Andre Jones was quoted as saying that recognizing Coach Richardson in this way…. is another step toward the city’s commitment in bridging the racial gap within the community. Meanwhile “Government Avenue” will be renamed after Leroy Pond, to continue honoring the World War II vet and University of Arkansas graduate’s legacy.

Startup Junkie is getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun. They are hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Happy Hour virtual event. The event is all about next working for the incredible Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurial community. There will also be Ireland-themed trivia and some prizes. The Zoom event begins at three-thirty.

Here a couple of upcoming events that are hot off the presses. First off, touring acts have been absent from our calendars for about a year… but slowly, and securely they are returning. Fayetteville Roots Festival officials announced that legendary musician Del McCoury and his band will perform two nights of socially-distanced outdoor shows outside the Roots HQ on the square April 16-17. The venue will also offer chef-curated meal service during the concert. This is just the first in a series of planned shows. These concerts usually sellout, so if you’re interested, reserve your spot today!

Something else to look forward to. The cities of Fayetteville and Bentonville plan to move ahead with the bi-annual Square to Square bike ride. The spring ride will depart from Fayetteville beginning at 7 a.m., though you can leave when you’d like and ride at your own pace. There’s also a virtual ride options, which allows you to complete the ride any time between May 2-31. The full Square to Square route is about 30 miles, but the virtual ride also offers a 15 mile option.