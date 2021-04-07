Spring Into Action with the Network of Executive Women

NEW Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for a virtual Spring connect full of trivia and networking!

The Happy Egg Company, will kick off the event via Zoom on Thursday, April 8, by sharing The Happiness Studies Academy, created by Dr. Tal Ben Shahar. The event will also include trivia and swag bags. In addition, Happy Egg will be providing eggs for attendees to use to create 2 recipes.

The Happy Egg Company’s mission is simplistically put, happiness. They aspire for their customers to “crack open happy” during every meal, moment and situation in their lives with the goal of advancing happiness in the world.

Northwest Arkansas NEW Executive Co-Chair Carol Vella along with Whitney Fortin from the Happy Egg Company joined Good Day NWA to highlight the event and share more about opportunities for those who want to get involved with NEW.

Speaking about the benefits of joining N.E.W. Fortin said that she has “met some phenomenal resources and women but also men within the Network of Executive Women. It’s really important to have allies and people who can provide a different perspective.”

NEW is a growing community of 13,500+ professional women representing nearly 900 organizations across North America. Members and non-members: emerging leaders, executives, men and women professionals who would like to connect with other professionals in the region are encouraged to connect. For more info on upcoming events and how to become involved, visit the organization’s website.