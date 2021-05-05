Spring is in the Air with These Northwest Arkansas Events

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

Spring is in the air fresh flowers are in bloom. You can tour the freshly renewed Peel Heritage Gardens at The Peel Mansion Museum with the site manager, Laura Brewer. Tours take approximately 30 minutes and focus on our unique rose garden, herb garden, and vegetable garden. Tours are provided on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9am, 11am, and 3pm. The limit is 10 people per group. We have a link on our website where you can register.

The Rogers Public Library is presenting a virtual event today that’s perfect for kids up to twelve years of age… particularly those interested in LEGO construction. At 4:00 p.m. you and your kiddo can listen to a story via Zoom, then construct a LEGO creation inspired by the story. You’ll also be able to share your creation during the next Zoom session. All you need to do to access this “Literary Constructors” event is to register.

One thing that is always important is the safety of the child seat in your car. The Fayetteville Police Department is holding an event tomorrow at the Northwest Arkansas Mall substation from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. At this event, certified technicians will check your child safety seat or provide you with a new one to fit your child. The event is by appointment only and does include all kinds of seats, from infant seats to booster seats.

May is a great month to start your fundraising efforts for the Arkansas Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation – why? Well, thanks to the generosity of the Stolte family, all donations made to the Take Steps Initiative will be matched, up to a total of $500,000. And all of the fundraising will culminate in the Take Steps Walk happening at Rogers Convention Center in June.

After taking a season off due to the pandemic, First Friday will return to downtown Bentonville this weekend. Make your plans now to head to the downtown Square on Friday starting at three p-m for live music, delicious food, family-friendly activities, and more. Featured live music this month is from Northwest Arkansas favorites “Route 358” and “One Penny Shy.”