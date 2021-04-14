Spring Lectures; a Directory for Creatives; Audio Theatre Returns; Jam Out to Some A Capella – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

On Wednesday, April 14 you’re invited to take part in a virtual lecture called “Change Grows Here” presented by the Fay Jones School of Architecture as part of their spring lecture series. The speaker today is Torey Carter-Conneen who has a proven track record as an innovator and thought leader. This virtual event takes place over Zoom at 4:00 p.m.

Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) has launched the Arts Resource Desk and the Arkansas Creative Calendar. The Arts Resource Desk provides the first-ever Northwest Arkansas artists online directory, plus a best practices library, and more. The Calendar provides a comprehensive list of all the arts and culture events in the NWA region, submitted by organizations and individual artists.

Looking ahead, there are many events happening this weekend, here is one to add to your todo list. Northwest Arkansas Audio Theatre is presenting Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” in audio format streaming live and on demand through the Fayetteville Public Library. The live-stream production can listened to at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and then it will be available for on-demand listening after that. The play is a hilarious experience about mistaken identities.

Around this time of year – we are usually getting very excited for Voice Jam, the Walton Arts Center‘s a capella festival. While the event will look different this year, Walton Arts Center is celebrating VoiceJam and all things a cappella with online education opportunities and performances and a free in-person movie screening of Pitch Perfect! To get you excited for their upcoming events, you can now listen to a Voice Jam Pros Playlist with songs featuring positive and uplifting songs by some of the best a capella recording artists.