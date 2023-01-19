We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Our first shoutout is going to Springdale Public Schools. The district received a grant for over $100,000 to support expanding diverse learning opportunities with the Springdale High School Medical Academy. The grant will help fund tools like diverse patient and CPR simulators.

Our next shoutout goes to teens at the Teen Action Support Center who are helping their neighbors in need. The Teen Action Support Center made hygiene kits for ‘la tiendita del pueblo’. a Springdale community group that collects things like toys and clothes for people in need.

If your teen wants to get involved with the center click here.

Check out pictures from the ribbon cutting at the opening of the Museum of Procurement powered by Arkestro. We had Edmund join us on the show last week to talk about the museum which will serve as a champion for procurement’s past, present, and future. It will feature documents and instruments from around the world. The timeline of the museum spans 4-thousand years and stops at the invention of the internet.