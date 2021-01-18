Springdale’s 4th Annual MLK Day Celebrations Go Virtual

Springdale will join the nation in honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 18. Their annual event might look a little different this year, but there are still ways that you can celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

Watch as Alice Gachuzo-Colin, Founder & Director of Springdale’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations, joining Good Day NWA to talk about the 4th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and how you can participate.

Join Springdale’s MLK Event Virtually on Facebook at 1:00 P.M.

Monday, January 18
Downtown Springdale
The Unity Love Creation

Bench to be Dedicated in Downtown Springdale on Monday, January 18.

