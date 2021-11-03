Springdale’s Day of the Dead, the Young Professionals Summit and Music on Mount Sequoyah – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Downtown Springdale is celebrating ‘Dia de los Muertos’ all this week. ‘Dia de los Muertos,’ or day of the dead, celebrates the lives of loved ones who came before us. This week, multiple events will take place to celebrate the holiday, from folklorico dancing to an exhibition on Shiloh Square to honor deceased loved ones. Organizers say events like these are a way to bring the Mexican heritage to NWA.

You still have time to register for Engage NWA’s Virtual Talk happening Thursday, November 4 at 6:00 p.m. Richard Rothstein, author of “The Color of Law,” will discuss public policies that segregated African Americans and created a racially separate residential pattern that exists to this day. The event serves as part of Engage NWA’s mission to connect leaders in business, government, and the community. We have a registration link on our website.

Make plans now to attend the 6th Annual Northwest Arkansas Young Professionals Summit on Friday, November 5, Northwest Arkansas Emerging Leaders and Rotary Clubs of NWA have partnered to create this unique leadership summit for young professionals focusing on their development. The event will be held at the Record in Downtown Bentonville. The welcome & first keynote address begins at 1:00 p.m. and the event closes out with a Happy Hour at 3:45 p.m.

On Saturday, November 6 be sure to check out the concert happening on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. It will be an evening of sound exploration with Air Structures. The ensemble first performed the show at the Contemporal Immersion series in Fort Smith and then again in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges for the closing of the 2019 Color Field exhibition. Seating for the event will begin at 7:00 pm, music starts 7:30 pm. This is an indoor event and tickets are just $15.