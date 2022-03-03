Squabbling siblings have reached the pinnacle of academic achievement, but as adults, they’re epic failures! TheatreSquared‘s new comedy examines race, parenting, and success with wit and sharp humor.

Watch as the stars of the show Hyunmin Rhee (Albert Chen) and Staphanie Shum (Jennifer Chen) join Good Day NWA with more details about the show including what it’s like to always be at each other’s throats! “Tiger Style” is open to in-person audiences now and to virtual audiences beginning March 15. The show closes April 3.