Thursday, March 17 may officially be Saint Patrick’s Day, but Saturday, March 19 Eureka Springs is celebrating in a big way. They are hosting their St. Patrick’s Day Parade in-person once again! The parade kicks off from the Library at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The route goes past the Post Office, down to Basin Park and ends around city hall. The Kaptains have chosen Mayor Butch Berry as the Grand Marshal – he’s actually been the Grand Marshal since 2020, but this is the first in-person parade since the pandemic began.

If you’re like us and are still reeling from NWA Fashion Week, this event is just for you! NWA Girl Gang has partnered with INTERFORM for a collaborative market experience that’s taking place at the Record in Downtown Bentonville on Saturday, March 19. You have the chance to see and purchase looks STRAIGHT OFF THE RUNWAY and handmade garments from your favorite INTERFORM designers. This event supports 30 woman & nonbinary owned artists, makers from Arkansas and beyond. The event on Saturday will last from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

If you’re gearing up for Spring Break March 21 – 25 an still on the hunt for options for your kiddos, why not check out the Jones Center in Springdale? From tots to teens, Spring Break Week at The Jones Center has something for everyone, with ice skating at the region’s only indoor ice arena, swimming at their indoor pools, an outdoor celebration at Runway Bike Park, and “Frozen Friday” with special guests, and back-to-back movie showings. $3 wristbands get you access to each day’s activities or events. No registration is required. Simply show up and enjoy! We have a full list of their daily activities on our website.

Looking ahead, 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville will play host to a live taping of the Oxford American Podcast “Points South” on Monday, March 21. The event will include a performance by and discussion with a featured musician and a conversation with a visual artist as well. You can see the featured guests on your screen. This event is free, however, seating will be limited so make sure to reserve your tickets.

Here’s a shout out to a couple of local chefs. Rafael Rios from Yeyo’s and Matthew McClure from The Hive at 21c are semi-finalists in the South Region for the prestigious James Beard award. They are both nominated in the “Best Chef” category. Congrats, Chefs! The Preacher’s Son was also nominated in the Outstanding Hospitality category. Those awards will be revealed on June 13 in Chicago.

We also want to recognize remarkable women in Northwest Arkansas. Women like Melisa Laelan, a finalist in our 2022 Remarkable Woman of the Year. Laelan has worked to make medicaid accessible to more than 56-thousand Marshallese Americans and assisting the Marshallese community with voter registration. Also women like Deputy Chief Jamie Fields with the Fayetteville Police Department, another Woman of the Year Finalist who has gone out of her way to lift up her fellow female officers. Make sure you tune into KNWA every Tuesday during the month of March to meet the rest of our nominees.

