Start 2022 with Art, Exercise, & Comedy – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

It’s 2022 and why not start the new year by picking up a new skill? The Community Creative Center in Fayetteville invites you to participate in their winter classes. Four and six week classes start today. They also have various upcoming one day workshops. Some of their classes include the art around storytelling and development of comics or how about sculpting movie mugs, character cups and villainous vessels. Whatever you’re looking for, take your creative passions to the Community Creative Center in 2022.

The start of a new year means that many folks will take aim at their fitness goals. Fayetteville Athletic Club has a full schedule of activities to get you moving this winter. They have anything from weight training to cardio to yoga and barre. You can sign up right now and get a free 3-day pass to kickstart you into achieving your fitness goals in 20-22.

Last month, Adventure Subaru was bringing you the Subaru Share the Love Event. As that event wraps up today, Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville is kicking off another initiative. All month long, they are hosting a donation drive to benefit 7hills Homeless Center. As you’re cleaning out your closets this new year, head to our website to see a list of items that are the biggest needs at the shelter this holiday season. Starting tomorrow, you can show up to Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville and help them “Stuff the Subaru” with your items. It’s a great way to start 2022.

Here’s one for veterans, aviators, and individuals who are curious about military aviation. You’re invited to join the volunteers at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum for Coffee and Conversation every Wednesday, January 5 at 9:00 a.m. The event takes place at the museum and everyone is welcome.

Finally, if 2021 was a headache, perhaps you want to start 2022 with a laugh. You can join Natural State Comedy every Thursday night in Springdale for the Black Apple Comedy Night! The series begins this Thursday with a showcase of talented regional comedians. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and you’re encouraged to arrive early to get a seat and maybe even enjoy some hard ciders made on-site at Black Apple Hard Cider!

*Sponsored Content