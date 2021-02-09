Stay in the Know – A Book Club, Virtual Play Auditions, & Outdoor Art

Snapple sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas, including an a book club, virtual auditions, and an outdoor art exhibit.

Even though it’s the dead of winter, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks wants to get you ready for spring. They are holding a virtual class today where they will focus on bees! Native bees are peaceful pollinators, and in the class they will cover the characteristics of the bee life cycle, common predators and they will finish by talking about how to set up a home-based propagation project. They event will happen tonight over zoom at 6:00 p.m.

Fayetteville Public Libraries “Books And Brews” meets the second Tuesday of each month. Tonight they will discuss the book “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke. Due to COVID-19 related closures, Books and Brews will meet online via Zoom rather than the usual meeting place of El Sol Restaurant. If you haven’t read the book, you can still join the Zoom and meet the members of the book club. Copies of the book are available through curbside pick-up or by calling the library. This virtual book club meets tonight at 6:00 p.m.

If you have a young, aspiring actor looking to perform in a play, Arts Live Theatre is holding auditions for a production of their original musical “Rock Dogs.” This hit musical has now been adapted for virtual production. Young actors ages ten to eighteen are invited to audition! In this musical comedy Rocky and his pal Scotty leave guard duty behind as they set on an adventure to chase rabbits, visit the dog park and make new friends. Auditions are open now through Sunday, February 14.

There is new Eco-Art outdoors in Downtown Springdale. The art shows the flow of storm water and where is joins local creeks and streams. That’s right, storms on streets drain to creeks and this outdoor art installation shows the way. Plus, if you follow them on social media, they are giving away prizes if you can answer trivia questions related to the art correctly.