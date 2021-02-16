Stay Warm at Home While Participating in These Events – Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including several event you can do from home and the time is now to start thinking about youth spring baseball.

Let’s kick it off with some great news! Our region is making another “best of” list. This time, Eureka Springs has been recognized on the website TripSavvy as the top “Stay-cation” destination in the state. The rankings came out last week and they say that Eureka Springs is for the quote adventurous and the hungry who come seeking memorable experiences in this quirky Victorian town end quote. I know that Eureka Springs is missing their annual in-person Mardi Gras parade, but what an honor to receive … perhaps this makes up for it a little bit.

While you might be staying in from the cold, here are a couple of experiences that you can do from the comfort of your home. Arts Live Theatre is honoring Black History Month with actor and poet Natosha Devon as she reads the children’s book “Follow the Drinking Gourd.” The story teaches lessons about the underground railroad and the constellations that we know as the Big Dipper and the North Star. It’s entirely free to see and hear Natosha read this book by Jeanette Winter.

And after you enjoy that reading, how about a little light jazz music. Valentine’s Day might be over, but a “Valentine’s Jazz Tribute” is now viewable online. The non-profit Music Moves presents the sounds of Nichole Thrower and Rodney Black. The performance was captured at Crisp Studios and the performers were staged in a socially distant way… This music is sure to put a pep in your step this afternoon.

This afternoon Fayetteville Public Library has a virtual club that’s perfect for your teens. The “WordPlay Writers’ Club” provides a weekly virtual meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative writing skills. The club meets online every Tuesday at 4:30 pm on Zoom to receive writing prompts, discuss tips and tricks, and have fun sharing the projects they have been working on. All you need to do is register and become a member. Membership is free and open to anyone in grades 4 and up.

During these freezing temperatures, Spring might be the farthest thing from your mind, but online registration is now open for Fayetteville Youth Baseball. There is one in-person registration event remaining and that will be from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, February 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club. Registration is open to players from 4-15 years of age, and early registration closes on Feb. 26. Opening day is April 5.