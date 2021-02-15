Stay Warm, Stay Safe, Eat Local, Enjoy Art – Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this look at events happening around Northwest Arkansas including a chance for adults to enjoy some chocolate or a meal deal in downtown Bentonville, and where to see art in downtown Springdale.

The Amazeum is hosting another Adult Night and this one is chocolate-y! They are partnering with Markham and Fitz for an exploration of the sensational, sweet science of chocolate. Lauren Blanco, from Markham & Fitz and Meg Benedetti, from the Amazeum will guide your sensory exploration of some of the world’s finest chocolate. This event is scheduled for tonight starting at six p-m on Zoom.

It’s restaurant week in Bentonville, and while the snowy conditions might have you staying at home, this event continues through Saturday. Several restaurants are offering deals for their dine-in and carry-out options. You’re encouraged to stay warm, stay safe, and eat local at such restaurants as Pressroom, The Hub Bike Lounge, and Blu Fish House – just to name a few.

And speaking of the amazing downtown’s in Northwest Arkansas, check out what’s happening in downtown Springdale. Downtown Springdale Alliance is collaborating with property owners, curator Dayton Castleman and local artists to activate the windows at the Famous Hardware building located at 113 West Emma in Downtown Springdale. The art installations will take place throughout the year and are intended to make art accessible to the community. Each installation will be overseen by Dayton Castleman and feature a different artist.

The 7Hills Homeless Center And Salvation Army in Fayetteville are open for those who need to stay warm during the storm. 7Hills is open Sunday through Friday from 8:30 a-m to 3:00 p-m. The Salvation Army is open daily from 8 a-m to 4 p-m for warming – and they open at 4 p-m for overnight shelter.