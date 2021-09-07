Step Up Your Hair Game with a Social Media Challenge from Art Feeds

Art Feeds is fueling kids imaginations through creative and innovative art projects and you have a chance to help the non-profit with a national campaign!
Watch as Brooke LeMasters joins Good Day NWA with details on the #MyHairGame campaign.
How to Participate in #MyHairGame
- Zotos Professional has chosen Art Feeds as the recipient of their #MyHairGame campaign. It began this Monday July 12th on National Hair Creators Day, for every post that uses #MyHairGame to show off their hair style (this can be anyone!), Zotos will donate $100 for each post to Art Feeds.
- This will fund Art Packs which are tote bags filled with art supplies that students will use throughout the next school year. $100= 10 art packs for 10 children… up to $25,000!
- Participation can be as simple as taking a selfie, sharing what’s happening in the title and tagging #MyHairGame. Literally one post and one hashtag is $100 for Art Feeds! All paid for by Zotos.