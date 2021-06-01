Stormwater, Pools, Floats & More: Happening in NWA – Water Edition

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Seems fitting to talk about this subject today – University of Arkansas Stormwater Program is presenting a series of virtual sessions called Stormwater 101. These are four city-specific presentations that will discuss the responsibilities of your city when it comes to stormwater and water quality. The first of these events has already happened for the city of Rogers, but if you are in the cities of Fayetteville, Bentonville, or Springdale your live events are upcoming. Rogers, you can still register for the event in order to view the recording of what was covered in the meeting.

We have been keeping you up-to-date with all the possibilities to cool down this summer. Because it’s a rainy outside, why not check out an indoor pool. The pool at the Jones Center is now open. The pool is open to the general public Tuesdays through Sundays throughout the summer – their hours vary. Lap swimming is available each day as well and we have a full breakdown of their hours and fees on our website.

Country music fans have another reason to celebrate. In addition to several concerts at the Walmart AMP, the 112 Drive-In will air a concert featuring Florida Georgia Line with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice. The concert will screen at the drive in on Saturday, June 12at 9:00 p.m. The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-night only event at drive-ins and outdoor venues. Tickets are available right now for the concert.

If you’re looking for a way to have a little fun and give back, the Beaver Watershed Alliance needs your help. Saturday, June 5 they are hosting the War Eagle Creek Cleanup Float. The event will begin with check-in at 9:30 a.m. at Withrow Springs State Park in Huntsville. Cleanup supplies, goodie bags, shuttles, and life jackets will be provided, as well as prizes for most trash collected. Advance registration required.